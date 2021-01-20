'Seems we're not getting our jobs back any time soon': Mzansi reacts to Mkhize praising booze ban
Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s latest take on the ban on the sales and distribution of alcohol has again spraked debate online.
Speaking during his visit to health-care centres in KwaZulu-Natal this week, Mkhize said the ban has assisted in reducing alcohol-related trauma cases in hospitals.
He said relief came from the suspension of alcohol sales because most trauma cases are linked to irresponsible drinking and behaviour.
“Hopefully that is going to continue until we are able to manage the pressure of Covid-19,” said Mkhize.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and see when there is need to change the restrictions that have been put in place.”
Mkhize’s statement comes as many liquor industry players, including SA Breweries, the Liquor Traders Formation and Craft Brewers Association SA, have called for the ban to be lifted, citing that it was causing financial devastation.
Proposals have been made to the government to lift the ban on liquor sales and distribution under level 3 lockdown.
On social media, users aired their frustrations about the liquor ban, with many saying it was “unjustifiable”.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
So here’s a question. Instead of a blanket ban of alcohol. If you were The President of South Africa what you do to limit alcohol related trauma amidst a pandemic?— Bubbles Hyland (@wellredwinemag) January 19, 2021
Because of the alcohol ban, at stake are 165,000 jobs, and in South Africa, 165,000 jobs means more than 600,000 people who depend on those 165,000 people will be impacted adversely.— MisterTakura (@TakuraTumi) January 19, 2021
Home consumption of alcohol, or even off site drinking can help those who have lost their jobs to get them back. Ban on alcohol is not the solution.— The Valley (@Amthevalley) January 20, 2021
Instead of the blanket ban, ways to ease alcohol ban may include beer-collection points and staggering liquor-store opening hours. Lift the ban and let businesses survive. pic.twitter.com/hgpUGKGFLh— Nkusty Nkusty (@NkustyNkusty) January 20, 2021
We strongly disagree with an outright ban on the sale of alcohol, there has to be a balance between health and profits. pic.twitter.com/Fm1eBQLZp7— Big Zee©️🇿🇦 (@Mr_zimSA) January 20, 2021
The government is grappling at straws with this alcohol ban, they had a lockdown last year for as long as eternity (in preparation for the hospitals to be able to deal with Covid cases) what happened to that preparation if we still need bans today to make the hospitals cope?— Peezus The minister of throat affairs (@ThisIsSaleni) January 20, 2021
Families are struggling to make ends meet and we are already pushing more to that bracket by instituting the alcohol ban— Be_Good (@pruelunga) January 20, 2021
What we need as law abiding citizens is for us to look after your loved ones.And that can only happen if we're https://t.co/1K5HvT6c7r we need our jobs back... Please lift the ban of alcohol.— Kingston (@Kingsto20252537) January 20, 2021