Things get lit as Fita slams probe into multibillion-rand illicit tobacco trade

It said between them, GLTC and members of Fita accounted for two thirds (23).

Fita said the investigation clearly formed part of a new campaign by “Big Tobacco” (a name used to refer to the largest global tobacco industry companies) to try to maintain a hold on its shrinking market share after the failure of the #TakeBackTheTax campaign.

It questioned TJSA and its founder, Yusuf Abramjee, alleging he had aligned himself with multinational tobacco giants.

“Until groups like Tax Justice SA play open cards and disclose who their funders are, their independence will continue to be questioned. This in particular when their founder, Yusuf Abramjee, has for years aligned himself with multinational cigarette manufacturers, even spearheading the aforementioned discredited campaign on their behalf. The same Abramjee also happens to be a host of the television show which purports to have conducted an independent investigation into the illicit trade in cigarettes.”

In a statement to TimesLIVE, Abramjee said Fita's response was “a classic deflection tactic” used to avoid having to explain why they and their members were caught red-handed.

“Their chairman, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, was given a right of reply, which was broadcast on the eNCA show. In it, he promised to investigate the evidence and we await the results of that investigation,” Abramjee said.