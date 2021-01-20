South Africa

WATCH | Robots at your service: Sandton hotel embraces AI tech with robo-concierge

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
20 January 2021 - 13:00

Hotel Sky, in the heart of Sandton, has many reasons that guests would visit, from the amazing backdrops all around the hotel, to great food and entertainment, or its newly-hired AI employees, Micah, Lexi and Ariel.

The three robots in the hotel are designed to help the human staff. They are able to assist with things like food delivery, entertainment and basic questions asked by guests that the concierge would generally know. 

Whether you’re dining in one of the hotel's restaurants, enjoying a sundowner in one of its cocktail bars, chatting to an AI-enabled robot, or listening to the automated grand piano play a song, Hotel Sky says it promises an experience “like no other”.

MD Paul Kelley says the hotel offers a five-star experience, a four-star product at a two-star price. Though a budget-friendly hotel, it doesn't lack in any necessities or luxuries.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Health, home spur new tech

Consumer electronics profoundly affected as CES event goes virtual
Business
3 days ago

Volkswagen wants to deploy charging robots by 2021

The electric car revolution faces numerous challenges, including the need for extensive charging infrastructure
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Engineer's best friend: How a dog-like robot is helping Ford retool plants

It runs, walks, and prances, rhythmically tapping its four feet before it sinks down on its haunches and crouches
Motoring
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa
  3. Diary of a fallen idol News
  4. Check your lotto ticket - 2 big winners set to smile broadly South Africa
  5. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X