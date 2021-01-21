South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 566 new Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

SA recorded 12,710 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, after two consecutive days of fewer than 10,000 new infections.

21 January 2021 - 06:23 By TimesLIVE
Healthcare workers chat at a temporary ward set up during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, January 19, 2021.
Healthcare workers chat at a temporary ward set up during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, January 19, 2021.
Image: Phill Magakoe/Pool via REUTERS

January 21 2021 - 07:00

'Our people have suffered enough': Gauteng legislature worried as government fails to help athletes

Gauteng-based athletes have endured months of struggle, seemingly without help from the provincial government. 

Unable to compete due to Covid-19 for almost a year, many athletes had hoped for assistance — but claimed that despite submitting applications for Covid relief funding, they had been left empty-handed.

January 21 2021 - 07:00

China to impose virus testing on Lunar New Year travellers, cases rising

China plans to impose strict Covid testing requirements during the Lunar New Year holiday season, when tens of millions of people are expected to travel, as it battles the worst wave of new infections since March 2020.

January 21 2021 - 06:40

Tokyo Games may be too big a gamble, disease expert says

As embattled Tokyo Olympics organisers enter the final six months of preparations for the delayed Games on Saturday, virus experts believe hosting the world's biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble.

The Olympics are due to start on July 23 but with much of Japan in a state of emergency and growing public opposition, organisers are under increasing pressure.

Japan has been less severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic than many other advanced economies, but a recent surge in cases spurred it to close its borders to non-resident foreigners and declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and major cities. 

January 21 2021 - 06:30

Indonesia aims to start general public Covid-19 vaccinations late April to May

Indonesia plans to start giving the general public Covid-19 vaccinations sometime between late April to May, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday."

(Vaccinations) will happen for 1.4 million health between January to February, after that 17 million public workers will be vaccinated, then we will provide vaccines for 25 million seniors," he told a forum, adding he hoped by May or the end of April Indonesia could start vaccinating the general public. 

Reuters

January 21 2021 - 06:23

India's Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use approval for vaccine in Philippines

India's Bharat Biotech submitted on Thursday an application for the emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccines in the Philippines, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said.

Bharat Biotech, which has developed COVAXIN with the Indian Council of Medical Research, is the fourth vaccine maker to apply for emergency use in the Philippines.

Reuters

January 21 2021 - 06:00

'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying of Covid-19

Anishca died weeks after being admitted with Covid-19 at the Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. She had just given birth to her first daughter — her second child — via emergency C-section. But because of her diagnosis, she was never able to have direct contact with her child.

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa
  3. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News
  4. Restaurants lay bare their realities in SAB's fight against booze ban South Africa
  5. How the illegal second-hand car business operates in the Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X