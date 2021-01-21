COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 566 new Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past 24 hours
SA recorded 12,710 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, after two consecutive days of fewer than 10,000 new infections.
January 21 2021 - 07:00
'Our people have suffered enough': Gauteng legislature worried as government fails to help athletes
Gauteng-based athletes have endured months of struggle, seemingly without help from the provincial government.
Unable to compete due to Covid-19 for almost a year, many athletes had hoped for assistance — but claimed that despite submitting applications for Covid relief funding, they had been left empty-handed.
January 21 2021 - 07:00
China to impose virus testing on Lunar New Year travellers, cases rising
China plans to impose strict Covid testing requirements during the Lunar New Year holiday season, when tens of millions of people are expected to travel, as it battles the worst wave of new infections since March 2020.
January 21 2021 - 06:40
Tokyo Games may be too big a gamble, disease expert says
As embattled Tokyo Olympics organisers enter the final six months of preparations for the delayed Games on Saturday, virus experts believe hosting the world's biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble.
The Olympics are due to start on July 23 but with much of Japan in a state of emergency and growing public opposition, organisers are under increasing pressure.
Japan has been less severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic than many other advanced economies, but a recent surge in cases spurred it to close its borders to non-resident foreigners and declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and major cities.
January 21 2021 - 06:30
Indonesia aims to start general public Covid-19 vaccinations late April to May
Indonesia plans to start giving the general public Covid-19 vaccinations sometime between late April to May, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday."
(Vaccinations) will happen for 1.4 million health between January to February, after that 17 million public workers will be vaccinated, then we will provide vaccines for 25 million seniors," he told a forum, adding he hoped by May or the end of April Indonesia could start vaccinating the general public.
January 21 2021 - 06:23
India's Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use approval for vaccine in Philippines
India's Bharat Biotech submitted on Thursday an application for the emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccines in the Philippines, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said.
Bharat Biotech, which has developed COVAXIN with the Indian Council of Medical Research, is the fourth vaccine maker to apply for emergency use in the Philippines.
January 21 2021 - 06:00
'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying of Covid-19
Anishca died weeks after being admitted with Covid-19 at the Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. She had just given birth to her first daughter — her second child — via emergency C-section. But because of her diagnosis, she was never able to have direct contact with her child.
