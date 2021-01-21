COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 566 new Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

January 21 2021 - 06:40

Tokyo Games may be too big a gamble, disease expert says

As embattled Tokyo Olympics organisers enter the final six months of preparations for the delayed Games on Saturday, virus experts believe hosting the world's biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble.

The Olympics are due to start on July 23 but with much of Japan in a state of emergency and growing public opposition, organisers are under increasing pressure.

Japan has been less severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic than many other advanced economies, but a recent surge in cases spurred it to close its borders to non-resident foreigners and declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and major cities.