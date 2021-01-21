Cyclist injured in Muldersdrift attack

A 57-year-old cyclist was seriously injured on Thursday morning during a robbery on a dirt road in Muldersdrift, north of Johannesburg, says ER24.

Paramedics responded at 6.30am.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “It is understood that the man was robbed by an unknown number of armed men.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained severe injuries to his leg and pelvis, leaving him in a serious condition.”

He was treated before being transported to hospital for further care.

TimesLIVE