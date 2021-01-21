'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying of Covid-19

She will never share a mother and daughter bond. She will never get see her child smile, cry, or hear the words “mommy”. The closest Anishca Morris came to her newborn daughter Azariah was through pictures on her cellphone.

Before she closed her eyes forever, Anishca called her mother and said: “Mommy, if I don’t make it out of here, just remember I love you all.”

Anishca died weeks after being admitted with Covid-19 at the Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. She had just given birth to her first daughter — her second child — via emergency C-section. But because of her diagnosis, she was never able to have direct contact with her child.

Her son, Azaiah, 4, finds comfort in knowing his mother is with Jesus, Anishca's mother, Deidre Morris, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“He woke up crying this morning [Tuesday] and his father asked him what is wrong so he said that his mother was with him.”

Morris said the little boy said: “I saw mommy”.

An emotional Morris said: “I had to accept that my child will never come home again.”

Anishca worked at a Woolworths branch in Fish Hoek in the Western Cape.

Morris told TimesLIVE that Anishca started feeling ill on December 9.