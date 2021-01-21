Lockdown drives property sales with gardens and 'me space' in demand, says bond originator

“The SA residential property market has boomed in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

So says Shaun Rademeyer, CEO of a mortgage bond originator, Multinet Home Loans.

For the first time in several years, the average property value submissions to the banks have exceeded the double-digit growth percentage during the last five months.

Since July 2020, the average percentage in submitted property values has exceeded 12% in comparison to the same period in 2019.

The main reasons for the growth, Rademeyer says, is attributed to the decline in the interest rate, which has captured the attention of first-time home buyers as well as previous homeowners re-entering the housing market.

“Another impact of the pandemic on price is that size does matter (especially if you have kids). The preceding trend of buying a smaller unit designed for a lock-up and go lifestyle, has made some consumers reconsider their requirements.