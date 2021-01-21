South Africa

Mother killed, daughter missing after car plunges down notorious Voëlklip cliff

21 January 2021 - 19:42
The scene at Voëlklip road in Herolds Bay on Thursday as rescuers search for a two-year-old girl who is missing after the vehicle her mother had been driving plunged down the steep cliff.
The scene at Voëlklip road in Herolds Bay on Thursday as rescuers search for a two-year-old girl who is missing after the vehicle her mother had been driving plunged down the steep cliff.
Image: ER24

The search for a two-year-old girl is under way after the vehicle she had been in plunged down the notorious Voëlklip cliff in Herolds Bay, near George in the Western Cape, on Thursday.

The girl's 34-year-old mother is believed to have been killed while her brother, 8, managed to escape unscathed with minor injuries.

ER24 said the mother and her two children had been travelling along Voëlklip Road when the vehicle overturned and plunged down the steep cliff.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 1pm, they found the eight-year-old boy sitting with the police. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that he had minor injuries. He was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital. It is understood that the vehicle rolled before crashing off the cliff and that the boy managed to escape during the rollover.”

ER24 said the body of the mother had been found while the search for the girl is still under way.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to our paramedics.”

It comes almost a year to the day TimesLIVE reported of a man who was killed when the vehicle he was in plunged off a cliff in the same area.

Several hikers witnessed the vehicle, which had been travelling on Voëlklip Road, go over the cliff.

HeraldLIVE reported in October 2019 that at least eight people had died in the space of four years around Voëlklip, a popular picnic and fishing spot.

Some perished in car accidents, while others were washed off the rocks while fishing.

They include Heidi Scheepers, 35, and her two children who died when their vehicle crashed over a cliff at Voëlklip in October 2019.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Husband who lost wife, kids in cliff plunge rejects speculation about tragedy

Etienne Scheepers, who lost his wife and two children at Herolds Bay, when their vehicle plunged off a cliff into the ocean, has dismissed ...
News
1 year ago

Herolds Bay mom and child drowned, postmortem reveals

The mother and a child who disappeared when their vehicle plummeted off a cliff in Herolds Bay last week drowned.
News
1 year ago

Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay

A search for a missing mother and two children who disappeared on Tuesday night has ended after their vehicle was located in the ocean at the foot of ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa
  3. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News
  4. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa
  5. Restaurants lay bare their realities in SAB's fight against booze ban South Africa

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X