'Our people have suffered enough': Gauteng legislature worried as government fails to help athletes

Gauteng-based athletes have endured months of struggle, seemingly without help from the provincial government.

Unable to compete due to Covid-19 for almost a year, many athletes had hoped for assistance — but claimed that despite submitting applications for Covid relief funding, they had been left empty-handed.

The issue was raised by the Gauteng legislature's sport, recreation, arts and culture portfolio committee this week, with MPLs concerned at the delays in the payment of the relief fund by the provincial government.

Committee chairperson William Matsheke, of the ANC, said they were concerned that despite the Gauteng sports department, led by MEC Mbali Hlophe, having made funding available to qualifying sectors affected by the pandemic, some beneficiaries had not been paid the much-needed relief.

“As the portfolio committee, we will be convening an urgent roundtable discussion with the department and stakeholders to understand what could have led to this delay,” he said.

Matsheke said the committee had requested both Hlophe and her head of department to urgently deal with the issue.

“Our people have suffered enough during the pandemic, and continue to do so. We urge the department to immediately resolve this matter,” he said.

This week, athletes claimed that they had been kept in the dark regarding their claims submitted to the Gauteng department of sport from the Covid-19 relief fund.