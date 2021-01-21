South Africa

Pensioner, 91, loses RDP house to senior ANC official

Court clerk, acting municipal manager accused of 'brazen greed'

21 January 2021 - 10:32 By Mandla Khoza
Pensioner Elizabeth Ndlovu, 91, who was on Monday evicted from her RDP house with her children and grandchildren.
Image: MANDLA KHOZA

A 91-year-old pensioner has been evicted from a house she has lived in for more than a decade after it was allegedly sold for a second time to a senior ANC leader in her area.

On Monday, Elizabeth Ndlovu was forcefully kicked out of her home in Morgenzon, outside Standerton in Mpumalanga.

This was after a court clerk, Buyi Mfusi, from whom she purchased the RDP house, allegedly sold it to acting manager of the Lekwa local municipality, Mduduzi Makhanye.

For the full story, please visit SowetanLIVE.

