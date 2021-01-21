Teenager, boy badly burnt after kites touch overhead power lines

A Port Elizabeth teenager and young child were shocked and sustained multiple burn wounds while flying kites near electricity cables at Windvogel, police confirmed.

Municipal spokesperson, Mthubanzi Mniki said the incident on Wednesday evening caused a fault at the Ditchling substation and resulted in a power outage across large parts of the city.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, confirmed that an 18-year-old youth and a boy, 7, sustained multiple burn wounds at around 6pm.

“According to police information, two males aged seven and 18 years old were flying a kite close to electrical power lines when the kite touched one of the electrical wires,” she said

“The electrical current passed through the 18-year-old who was electrocuted and sustained serious burns while the seven-year-old sustained minor injuries. Both were treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to hospital for treatment.”

DA councillor Gordon Sampson described a horrific scene which took place behind Second Street.

“They were flying kites and the string got caught in the overhead lines.

“The teenager was burning, there was lots of flames and smoke. He was burnt really badly, all over his body. The little boy was burnt on his face,” said Sampson.

According to Sampson the lines were high voltage of 132,000 kilovolts.

Police, emergency and electrical teams were on the scene.

Sampson said both the teenager and child were stabilised on the scene, surrounded by concerned community members. They were both transported to hospital for further medical assistance.

HeraldLIVE