Black market alcohol takes a dive due to 'Janu-worry', rise in Covid-19 cases and fewer suppliers

“He caught us off guard. No-one suspected that he would ban the sale of alcohol, especially during the festive season. Even the guys who are our suppliers were not aware,” said Lawrence.

He said there were fewer suppliers of alcohol this time around.

“We all buy from the few that have alcohol. One minute they have it, the next minute they don’t. So this time sales are very bad. We are still selling, but one or two beers a day,” he said.

He sells a 750ml bottle of beer for R35.

“It is not like the last time when we had enough alcohol to sell and people were willing to spend.”

Another factor at play, he said, was that people were broke because it was January. Also, people also do not trust the brands of alcohol they now offer. Only the desperate buy.