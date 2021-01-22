Covid-19 claims the lives of five members of one family

What was supposed to be a jolly time for a Limpopo family ended tragically when five relatives died of illnesses related to Covid-19 after a meeting ahead of lobola negotiations.

Ngwakwana Rabothata, 37, told Sowetan about the tragedy that befell the family following the December 12 gathering at her uncle Makoba Manamela’s house in Mmotong, outside Polokwane.

Her two sisters, Frida Rabothata, 52, and Moshishi Motloutsi, 46, their mother Sana Rabothata, 71, aunt Betty Maremane, 80, and Manamela, 61, died days apart after contracting the coronavirus.

