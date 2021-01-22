South Africa

Covid-19 claims the lives of five members of one family

Infections spread after lobola meeting

22 January 2021 - 10:35 By Thomo Nkgadima
A family is reeling after the deaths, including those of sisters Frida Rabothata and Moshishi Motloutsi.
A family is reeling after the deaths, including those of sisters Frida Rabothata and Moshishi Motloutsi.
Image: Supplied

What was supposed to be a jolly time for a Limpopo family ended tragically when five relatives died of illnesses related to Covid-19 after a meeting ahead of lobola negotiations.

Ngwakwana Rabothata, 37, told Sowetan about  the tragedy that befell the family following the December 12 gathering at her uncle Makoba Manamela’s house in Mmotong, outside Polokwane.

Her two sisters, Frida Rabothata, 52, and Moshishi Motloutsi, 46, their mother Sana Rabothata, 71, aunt Betty Maremane, 80, and Manamela, 61, died days apart after contracting the coronavirus.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

SA records nearly 650 Covid-19 deaths and more than 11,000 new cases

SA recorded nearly 650 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, as the country fast approached the 40,000 fatalities mark.
News
16 hours ago

'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying of Covid-19

She will never share a mother and daughter bond. She will never get see her child smile, cry, or hear the words “mommy”. The closest Anishca Morris ...
News
1 day ago

Join me in prayer, first lady asks Zimbabwean women as Covid sets in

Zimbabwe's first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has invited women in her country to join her for three days of prayer and fasting over the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Pensioner, 91, loses RDP house to senior ANC official South Africa
  3. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa
  4. A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended News
  5. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X