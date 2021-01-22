COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Three mutant Covid-19 variants that emerged in Britain, South Africa and Brazil pose a high risk in Europe

January 22 2021 - 07:15

Pfizer slashed in half the volume of vaccines it will deliver to some EU countries this week.

Three mutant Covid-19 variants that emerged in Britain, South Africa and Brazil pose a high risk in Europe, Europe's disease surveillance agency said, while in the United States, President Joe Biden moved swiftly to coordinate a federal effort to fight the pandemic

Hotspots of Covid-19 infections in the European Union will be labelled "dark red" zones and travellers from those areas will be required to take a test before departure and undergo quarantine, the chief of the bloc's executive said on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron told his European Union counterparts France would make PCR tests compulsory for all travellers into France from Sunday, including from fellow EU countries.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday that all flights to and from Britain would be suspended from Saturday onwards as Portugal scrambles to tackle the rapid spread of the new variant of the coronavirus.

It is too early to say when the national lockdown in England will end, British PM Boris Johnson said, as daily deaths reach new highs.

The Netherlands will impose its first night-time curfew since World War II from Saturday onwards, while Portugal sought to slow contagion rates by ordering all schools to close for 15 days from Friday.

France is now recommending people wear surgical masks in public because they offer better protection from transmission than fabric face coverings.

Reuters