Don’t be fooled by the rand, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The movement of the rand against the US dollar in 2020 is a striking example of how difficult it is for economists and investors to predict the future value of exchange rates.

This is especially true in times of great uncertainty for the world economy.

The rand closed just this side of R14/$ on December 31 2019. By April 2020 it had weakened to a record low of R19/$, yielding more than a third of its value in just four months amid unprecedented investor uncertainty about the economic impact of the coronavirus. But that was only the start of the story. On the final trading day of 2020 the currency was trading at about R14.70/$, closing weaker than at the end of 2019 despite a rally in the second half of the year.

This volatility is nothing new, writes Hugo Pienaar: “My first professional assignment was reporting on the tumbling rand in December 2001 when it traded at R13.85/$, a record low at the time, partly as the result of the terror attacks in New York and Washington three months earlier. Three years later it briefly rebounded to around R6/$.” In both cases most analysts were caught off guard.

