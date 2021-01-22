'He did not jump the queue': CEO defends billionaire Johann Rupert getting vaccine in Switzerland

SA billion Johann Rupert “did not jump any queue” by getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Switzerland.

This is according to Remgro CEO Jannie Durand, via text message on Friday night. Rupert owns Remgro, as part of his extensive business empire.

He was speaking after the Swiss daily national newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported that Rupert has secured a Covid-19 vaccine after he flew into the European country and jumped the country’s inoculation queue.

The 70-year-old Rupert, according to Tages-Anzeiger, was vaccinated earlier this month. The programme only allows those who are 75 years and older, or who have comorbidities, to be vaccinated.

Switzerland approved the use of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine in December.