Heartbreak of the ice-cream sellers whose only customers are the bereaved

Cemeteries are sacred for many; a place to mourn, remember and reflect. But, as Covid-19 infections climb and as lockdown level 3 bites, cemeteries have become places ice-cream vendors rely on to try to put food on the table.

Driving into West Park Cemetery in Emmarentia, one immediately spots ice-cream carts and tricycles in the distance. These are men waiting and hoping to make some sales from those burying their loved ones as schools and parks, where they generate the majority of their sales, remain closed.

The vendors say they have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic — and, unlike other informal businesses, they feel their plight has been ignored.

Joe Tshabalala is one of them. He peddles around the cemetery clad in a sun hat and a face mask. He uses his blue and red tricycle, carrying a square box with ice-cream and other cold desserts. He also has a smaller box with two bottles of hand sanitiser.

As you approach him, he immediately jumps off the cart to grab a sanitiser and open the cooler box to help potential customers.