Livestock owners must immunise their animals against Rift Valley Fever

The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development has asked owners of cattle, sheep and goats to vaccinate their animals against Rift Valley Fever (RVF).

The department said rainfall predictions indicate that good rainfall might occur in certain areas of the country and this will result in an increase in the numbers of mosquitoes.

RVF is a viral disease spread by mosquitoes that can carry the disease from infected animals to healthy animals.

The department said it may cause abortions and deaths in cattle, sheep and goats.

It said people coming into contact with the blood and other body fluids of infected animals may also develop RVF.

“Farmers are therefore advised to vaccinate all cattle, sheep and goats against Rift Valley Fever. It is the responsibility of the animal owners to vaccinate their animals to prevent death of their animals leading to financial losses.”

The department said any suspicion of RVF disease must be reported immediately to the nearest state veterinarian.