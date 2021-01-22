Man suspected of killing mom and toddler at Limpopo lodge arrested in Johannesburg

Police made a breakthrough in the murders of a 20-year-old mother and nine-month-old infant at a lodge in Limpopo this week when a suspect was arrested in Gauteng on Thursday.

The decomposing bodies of Chantelle Ash and her daughter Tasneem were discovered by a receptionist at the lodge situated on the R518, near Masodi village.

They had been strangled with their hands tied from the back.

“It is alleged that on January 12 at about 7pm, a man and woman with their nine-month-old baby were dropped at the gate of the lodge. Apparently they rented a room for overnight accommodation without providing their personal information and promised the receptionist they would check out the next day.

“Two days later, the receptionist went to check on them and made the gruesome discovery. The male who came to the lodge with the mother and child was not present,” said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.