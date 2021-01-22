South Africa

Man suspected of killing mom and toddler at Limpopo lodge arrested in Johannesburg

22 January 2021 - 11:15
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders of a mother and her infant in Limpopo this week.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders of a mother and her infant in Limpopo this week. 
Image: Provided

Police made a breakthrough in the murders of a 20-year-old mother and nine-month-old infant at a lodge in Limpopo this week when a suspect was arrested in Gauteng on Thursday. 

The decomposing bodies of Chantelle Ash and her daughter Tasneem were discovered  by a receptionist at the lodge situated on the R518, near Masodi village. 

They had been strangled with their hands tied from the back. 

“It is alleged that on January 12  at about 7pm, a man and woman with their nine-month-old baby were dropped at the gate of the lodge. Apparently they rented a room for overnight accommodation without providing their personal information and promised the receptionist they would check out the next day.

“Two days later, the receptionist went to check on them and made the gruesome discovery. The male who came to the lodge with the mother and child was not present,” said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

Murdered woman's boyfriend arrested after axe attack

Detectives in Port Elizabeth have tracked a suspect to the seaside town of Port Alfred to arrest him in connection with his girlfriend's murder.
News
3 weeks ago

The police were immediately notified and activated a 72-hour plan which included Crime Intelligence, a tracking team, detectives and other supporting units. A massive manhunt was then launched. 

On Thursday evening the partner of the deceased woman, a 29-year-old man, was arrested in Brixton, Johannesburg.

Ngoepe said the motive behind the murders was unclear but the police could not rule out the possibility of domestic violence.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba welcomed the arrest. He said the swift action should send a clear message to those involved in heinous crimes, especially against women and children, that they will be brought to book.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Mokerong magistrate’s court on Friday.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Neighbours find woman buried in shallow grave, husband arrested

When a wife was not seen the day after neighbours heard an argument the previous evening, their suspicions were aroused.
News
1 week ago

Mdantsane child, 4, watches her mother being gunned down

A four-year-old girl watched in terror as her mother was killed in cold blood on New Year's Day.
News
2 weeks ago

Family urge police to find Christmas attacker who stabbed woman 14 times

The family of a KZN woman who was allegedly stabbed 14 times by an ex-boyfriend on Christmas Day say it is a miracle she is still alive.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Pensioner, 91, loses RDP house to senior ANC official South Africa
  3. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa
  4. A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended News
  5. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X