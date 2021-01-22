Netherlands and Dubai ban travellers from SA due to Covid variant

Many countries continue to bar travellers from SA, as they implement renewed lockdowns and travel restrictions due to new coronavirus variants.

On Wednesday, the Netherlands announced new travel measures that will be implemented to control new Covid-19 variants. Among the travel restrictions, the country has barred passenger flights from SA, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The flight ban is expected to remain in force for one month, or until the government finalises the planned legislation on mandatory quarantine rules for travellers.