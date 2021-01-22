South Africa

Public schools to open from February 15, private schools 2 weeks earlier

Government gazette published on Friday provides the official return dates for the country's schools

22 January 2021 - 18:22 By TimesLIVE
Public schools will officially open from February 1, but private schools will be allowed to open two weeks earlier.
Public schools will officially open from February 15, but private schools will be allowed to open two weeks earlier.

This is according to the latest basic education government gazette, published on Friday.

The gazette states that all public schools must be reopened as follows:

  • “The principal, the school management team, including education assistants and general assistants and non-teaching staff, must return to school [on] January 25 2021";
  • “All educators must return to school [on] February 1 2021"; and
  • “All learners must return to school [on] February 15 2021.”

When it comes to independent schools, however, those time frames are moved earlier.

“Independent schools must delay the date for the reopening of schools for learners to return to school for a period of two weeks from the date of the pronouncement of the minister, on January 15 2021. Independent schools may not open earlier than the two-weeks period ...," the gazette reads.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga confirmed to TimesLIVE that this meant the private schools could open two weeks after January 15, which is Monday, February 1.

The gazette states that officials may access school premises during the period of closure “for purposes of preparation in anticipation of the reopening of schools”.

TimesLIVE

