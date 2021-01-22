South Africa

Search continues for missing child in Voëlklip cliff tragedy

22 January 2021 - 17:33
The search for a two-year-old girl who is missing after the vehicle her mother had been driving plunged down the steep cliff on Voëlklip Road near Herold's Bay resumed on Friday.
The search for a two-year-old girl who is missing after the vehicle her mother had been driving plunged down the steep cliff on Voëlklip Road near Herold's Bay resumed on Friday.
Image: ER24

The search for a missing two-year-old girl resumed on Friday after the vehicle her mother was driving plunged down the notorious Voëlklip cliff near Herold's Bay in the Western Cape on Thursday.

But by Friday afternoon the child had not yet been found.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said members of the SAPS search and rescue diving unit, together with members of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), resumed the search for the girl on Friday morning but had no positive results by the afternoon.

“All units are at the scene and the search is ongoing. We have even made use of a drone to help assist the members.”

He said the police did not want to speculate about the cause of the accident as investigations were ongoing.

Mother killed, daughter missing after car plunges down notorious Voëlklip cliff

The search for a two-year-old girl is under way after the vehicle she had been in plunged down the notorious Voëlklip cliff in Herolds Bay, near ...
News
1 day ago

In a statement on Thursday ER24 said the mother and her two children had been travelling along Voëlklip Road when the vehicle overturned and plunged down the steep cliff.

The 34-year-old mother was killed while her eight-year-old son was flung out of the vehicle and miraculously escaped unscathed with minor injuries.

Pojie said the boy landed on a dirt road and managed to walk towards the road and flag down a passer-by who then alerted authorities.

“He is recouping well — he is in the care of his father — and didn't require any further medical attention other than a check-up at hospital on Thursday. He remains traumatised.” 

With only a few hours of daylight left, the police may well call off the search and resume on Saturday morning.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Husband who lost wife, kids in cliff plunge rejects speculation about tragedy

Etienne Scheepers, who lost his wife and two children at Herolds Bay, when their vehicle plunged off a cliff into the ocean, has dismissed ...
News
1 year ago

Body of woman recovered at Herolds Bay

A body believed to be that of missing Herolds Bay mom Heidi Scheepers has been recovered from the ocean by police divers.
News
1 year ago

Divers continue to search for Herolds Bay mother and daughter after suspected cliff plunge

Police and rescue workers are still searching for missing Herolds Bay mom Heidi Scheepers, 35, and her daughter Cuzette, 6, who disappeared on ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Pensioner, 91, loses RDP house to senior ANC official South Africa
  3. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa
  4. A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended News
  5. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X