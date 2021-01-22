South Africa

Teachers living in fear over Covid-19 second wave, survey finds

22 January 2021 - 10:43 By Gugu Phandle
Teachers are sceptical about the government’s ability to resolve coronavirus-related issues before the reopening of schools. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Teachers fear returning to schools during the second wave of Covid-19 infections and are sceptical of the government’s ability to resolve coronavirus-related issues by February 15.

A national survey conducted by a professional learning community connecting teachers with their peers found many feared the new coronavirus variant could wreak havoc at schools.

A Zibuza.net survey, which put questions to 20,000 participants, found that more than 65% of respondents had contracted Covid-19 and 93% shared a fear of contracting the coronavirus.

