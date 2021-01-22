Tshegofatso Pule murder accused expected to plead guilty in February

The man who stands accused of the murder of eight-months pregnant Tshegofatso Pule is expected to plead guilty.

This comes after Muzikayise Malephane appeared in the South Gauteng High Court on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed to TimesLIVE that Malephane and his legal team had entered into a verbal guilty plea agreement.

“If all goes well we are expecting he will plead guilty on February 19 when the case is back in court,” said Mjonondwane.