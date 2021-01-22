South Africa

Tshegofatso Pule murder accused expected to plead guilty in February

22 January 2021 - 15:44
Muzikayise Malephane, the man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule, appeared in the high court in Johannesburg on Friday. File Photo.
Muzikayise Malephane, the man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule, appeared in the high court in Johannesburg on Friday. File Photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

The man who stands accused of the murder of eight-months pregnant Tshegofatso Pule is expected to plead guilty.

This comes after Muzikayise Malephane appeared in the South Gauteng High Court on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed to TimesLIVE that Malephane and his legal team had entered into a verbal guilty plea agreement.

“If all goes well we are expecting he will plead guilty on February 19 when the case is back in court,” said Mjonondwane.

Suspect arrested in Tshegofatso Pule murder case

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant when she was stabbed and strung ...
News
7 months ago

Pule, a 28-year-old Johannesburg-based beautician, was brutally stabbed and her bloodstained body was found hanging from a tree in the Durban Deep area of Roodepoort in June last year.

She was heavily pregnant with her first child.

Days later police arrested Malephane in connection with her murder. He had been travelling back to Gauteng from Mpumalanga.

The Sunday Times reported in detail the gory scene when Pule’s body was discovered by members of the community.

She was barefoot and wearing only a bloodstained sleeveless top and leggings. She had been stabbed in the chest.

A rope had been tied around her neck and looped over a branch and her body hoisted aloft. A line where the rope was strung remains etched in the bark of the tree.

Pule’s murder was an act of unspeakable evil that haunts a nation already traumatised by a years-long pandemic of femicide.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'She said I will always be there for you': Sad memory of Tshego Pule's sister at funeral

Emotions ran high at the Dobsonville cemetery on Thursday as family members and mourners bid farewell to Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was murdered while ...
News
7 months ago

Murder accused was 'boyhood friends' with Tshegofatso Pule's lover

The man charged with murdering Tshegofatso Pule, the pregnant 28-year-old who was found stabbed and dangling from a tree in Roodepoort two weeks ago, ...
News
7 months ago

Tshegofatso Pule murder accused weeps in dock

The man accused of murdering 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule wept uncontrollably in court.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Pensioner, 91, loses RDP house to senior ANC official South Africa
  3. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa
  4. A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended News
  5. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X