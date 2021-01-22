South Africa

'Your cheque is in the mail' no longer an excuse as FNB processes last batch

22 January 2021 - 19:28 By TimesLIVE
FNB says it processed its last batch of cheques on Friday, paving the way for more digital platform payment methods.
FNB says it processed its last batch of cheques on Friday, paving the way for more digital platform payment methods.
Image: Supplied

FNB processed the last batch of its cheques on Friday, ending an era of one of the oldest and most treasured payment methods used by SA banks and financial services institutions globally.

“As we celebrate an end of an iconic chapter, we pave way for a new era of digital payments innovation. Cheques have played an important role in the history and development of the formal payments system in our country. Ironically, even some millennials who have never held a chequebook still refer to their salary or wages as a ‘pay cheque’," said FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

He added: “The necessary discontinuation of this symbolic payment instrument is a nostalgic moment for us and our customers, however we believe the future of payments is even more exciting for all of us. Particularly FNB as we journey towards a new era of platform banking.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Capitec to refund thousands of its clients as part of Covid-19 relief

80,000 of the bank's clients to share R160m
Business
8 hours ago

ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation

70% of SA's 30,000 ATMs are situated in remote locations and on premises that are not owned by banks, so compelling them to enforce hand sanitation ...
News
5 days ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Distressed and inconvenienced? The banking ombudsman has your back

Customers are continuously being short-changed or ignored, but the banking watchdog looks for fair resolutions
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Pensioner, 91, loses RDP house to senior ANC official South Africa
  3. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa
  4. A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended News
  5. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. FNB reinventing its legacy Business
  2. TymeBank's pandemic boom Business
  3. Postbank forced to replace 12-million bank cards after employees steal 'master ... News
X