South Africa

Admin clerk gets seven years behind bars for R470,000 fraud

23 January 2021 - 13:38
A former admin clerk was sentenced to seven years in jail for R470,000 fraud by the commercial crimes court in Port Elizabeth.
A former admin clerk was sentenced to seven years in jail for R470,000 fraud by the commercial crimes court in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The specialised commercial crimes court in Port Elizabeth has given an admin clerk a bookkeeping lesson.

Rhonda Zeelie, 37, was handed a seven-year prison sentence on Friday for stealing hundreds of  thousands of rand from her previous employer, Chris Bury Appliances. She was convicted of one count of fraud and one count of theft.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Zeelie was arrested in May 2019 after her employer complained.  

“The investigation revealed that in her capacity as an administrator she stole about R470,000 from the beginning of 2016 to May 2018 by unlawfully transferring funds from the business bank account into her own. She then 'cooked the books' in a futile attempt to mask her dishonest transactions,” said Ramovha.

She was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for fraud and two years for theft.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Admin clerk gets seven years in jail for R2m fraud

A former administration clerk at a Port Elizabeth wholesaler who submitted fabricated invoices along with the banking details of her alleged ...
News
10 months ago

Free State police officers arrested for fraud and corruption

Six police officers‚ two of them senior officers‚ have been arrested by the Hawks in the Free State for allegedly submitting fake claims and ...
News
3 years ago

Eastern Cape pair who allegedly married local women to foreign nationals in court

Two Eastern Cape women arrested this week for marrying local women to foreign nationals without their knowledge are making their first appearance at ...
News
5 years ago

Most read

  1. R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m South Africa
  2. Pensioner, 91, loses RDP house to senior ANC official South Africa
  3. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa
  4. A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended News
  5. Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X