South Africa

Cape Town surfer injured after colliding with rocks on the shoreline

23 January 2021 - 14:44
A surfer was injured when he collided with rocks at Kommetjie.
A surfer was injured when he collided with rocks at Kommetjie.
Image: Supplied

A Cape Town surfer was injured after colliding with rocks in Kommetjie on Friday.

Kelly Ann Irving, the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Kommetjie deputy station commander, said his crew responded to reports that a surfer has been injured on the shoreline.

“It appears that the 33-year-old male, from Kalk Bay, collided into rocks while surfing,” said Irving.

“NSRI Kommetjie medics and Cape Medical Response (CMR) ambulance services responded to the scene and treated the man for injuries sustained after he sustained injuries from colliding into rocks while surfing. The man was transported to hospital by CMR ambulance in a serious but stable condition and he is expected to make a full recovery.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Cops not so stoked as beached surfers launch waves of protest

Police broke up a peaceful protest by surfers on Muizenberg beach in Cape Town on Tuesday, arresting protesters and even chasing a man on a bicycle.
News
8 months ago

Cape Town surfer 'murderers' were out on bail for hijacking

A second suspect appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the murder of surfer David Wolfromm.
News
1 year ago

Man accused of Cape coastal village murder 'was trying to impress women'

Wilson Wilschut was attempting to impress two women with his "new" silver Nissan X-Trail.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m South Africa
  2. Pensioner, 91, loses RDP house to senior ANC official South Africa
  3. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa
  4. A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended News
  5. Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X