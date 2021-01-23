South Africa

Spin doctor jailed after failing to repay insurance company he defrauded

23 January 2021 - 14:32
Roland Williams, second from left, with his wife, Shahnaz, and lawyer Kuban Chetty.
Roland Williams, second from left, with his wife, Shahnaz, and lawyer Kuban Chetty.
Image: Werner Hills

Former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Roland Williams will spend the next four years in jail after he failed to refund an insurance company he defrauded.

Williams, 50, defrauded Santam of R96,000 after he intentionally damaged his car and claimed that he had been involved in an accident in 2014. He pleaded guilty in 2018 and he received a suspended sentence. The former spin doctor was ordered to refund Santam but failed to do so and his suspended four-year sentence was converted to direct imprisonment with immediate effect on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Williams had financial problems when he made the say.

Financial crooks warned: Sentencing now hits your wallet

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has congratulated the government on a new approach to sentencing in fraud cases - hitting culprits in their ...
News
2 months ago

“His black BMW had broken down owing to mechanical issues,” said Ramovha.

“He then, reportedly, intentionally damaged the vehicle and submitted a say to his insurance company purporting to have been involved in (an accident) along Addo Rd in Motherwell. The insurance company consequently suffered a loss to the tune of R96,000 as a result of Williams' criminal ways.”

About two years after the incident an informant approached the insurance company and alerted them of the swindle, Ramovha said. Williams was arrested in 2017 after an investigation by the Hawks.

1,500 Johannesburg metro officials face prosecution over Covid grant fraud

More than 1,500 City of Johannesburg officials are facing possible criminal charges after it was found that they had fraudulently benefited from ...
Politics
2 months ago

“The court sentenced Williams in January 2020 to 36 months' correctional supervision, a fine or 24 months' imprisonment. A further four years' imprisonment was suspended for five years. He was further ordered to repay R96,000 to Santam before May 21 2020 which he failed to do,” said Ramovha.

“The Hawks’ rearrested him on October 16 2020 for failure to comply with a court order. This has effectively put paid to his freedom.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

New AG says there's 'a culture where people believe they can get away with stuff'

‘I would love to pretend I dreamt about being an auditor when I was a little girl but that would be untrue. I was raised by a father who was an ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Verification processes, unclaimed grants and fraudsters are behind delay in distribution of R350 grants

More than 40,000 approved Covid-19 social relief of distress grants for unemployed people remain uncollected, the social development department ...
News
1 month ago

Civil servants hit by fraudulent insurance pay deductions

Fraud is often perpetrated by representatives of independent financial advisers, who have contracts with insurers
Business
2 months ago

Most read

  1. R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m South Africa
  2. Pensioner, 91, loses RDP house to senior ANC official South Africa
  3. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa
  4. A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended News
  5. Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X