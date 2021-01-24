After pandemic, oil firms even less willing to cover $3.9 bln cost of SA's clean fuel plan

After being hit by the pandemic, oil companies in SA are unlikely to upgrade refineries to cut sulphur emissions unless the government allows them to pass the costs on to consumers or offers other support, the South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) says.

New rules requiring oil refineries in SA to cut diesel sulphur levels to 10 parts per million (ppm) had been due to come into effect in 2017 but have been postponed indefinitely due to a disagreement between the government and SAPIA, which represents oil majors, over who will cover the cost.

SAPIA has estimated that it would cost $3.9 billion for all refineries in the country to upgrade to meet the new rules.

“In the current worldwide refining environment ... margins are hovering around zero and a large overhang of ... product is presently depressing prices,” Avhapfani Tshifularo, executive director of SAPIA, told Reuters in response to e-mailed questions.

“Investment in cleaner fuels in the absence of government support is unlikely to occur,” he said.

Pump prices are government-regulated in SA and Tshifularo said talks with the government on how companies will recover the cost of investment in cleaner fuel are deadlocked.