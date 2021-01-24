COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Is it safe to have the Covid-19 jab?
January 24 2021 - 06:15
Fear of the vaccine jab infects frontline health-care workers
Nurse Chantel Williams* will be among the first to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine, but she says she will refuse it.
“I see patients dying from the virus in our hospital every day so I know how vicious the virus is. But I’m not putting myself on the line to be vaccinated first. It is too risky,” the Cape Town mother of three told the Sunday Times this week.
“I feel that the process of developing the vaccines was rushed and I am suspicious of the science behind it. I am the breadwinner in my family and should I develop any adverse side effects my children will have no one to support them.”
January 24 2021 - 06:10
Vaccine delay 'means third killer wave', warns medical experts
SA's delayed Covid-19 vaccination programme means a third wave of the virus in three to four months will cut another swath through high-risk groups.
"It seems to me that the government only started planning in early January after a media backlash," said vaccinologist professor Shabir Madhi, who was among a group of experts dropped from the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee (MAC) in September.
"Even after this [second wave] resurgence dies down we'll get another one, and vaccine deployment will be too late for high-risk groups then."
January 24 2021 - 06:05
'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ends in tragedy
A transplant team regarded by colleagues as the best in SA had prayed for years they would not be involved in a helicopter crash.
"We always said, 'God, please don't let that happen to us, because we can't afford it in terms of manpower,'" said Dr Paul Williams, a critical-care specialist who worked with the team at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.
On Thursday, shortly after one of the team had delayed their latest mercy mission to intubate cabinet minister Jackson Mthembu - who died shortly afterwards from Covid-19 - their worst fear was realised.
January 24 2021 - 06:00
Is it safe to have the Covid-19 jab?
People fear Covid-19. But many South Africans are also scared of the vaccines that have been proved to offer protection against the virus.
An infodemic of false information, particularly on social media, has targeted those who are "vaccine hesitant". Here are answers to 10 of the common fears.
#1: Covid-19 vaccines have been developed too fast and are too new to be safe