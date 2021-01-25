South Africa

Booysens fire aftermath: 'Everything I owned is gone'

25 January 2021 - 15:41
Shacks at Booysens informal settlement in Johannesburg caught fire on Friday.
Shacks at Booysens informal settlement in Johannesburg caught fire on Friday.
Image: Supplied

When Ayabonga Herman from Booysens informal settlement in Johannesburg left his workplace on Friday, he did not expect to arrive home to his shack reduced to a smouldering heap.  

According to Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe, emergency services received the call at 4pm about shacks on fire at the informal settlement.

“Fire engines battled to get to the area, but fortunately we found another entrance. No fatalities or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire could not be determined,” Radebe said.

Though no fatalities were recorded, Herman and the rest of the people in the area have to rebuild their homes from scratch. More than 500 shacks were ravaged by the inferno.

“It’s so painful to come home to nothing. We don’t know how we will begin again, but we can only hope the government will place people at a shelter in the meantime.  

“Everything I owned is burnt in the fire. I only have my ID because I had it in my pocket. The rest is gone. I will have to buy furniture and other things afresh,” Herman said.  

He said they suspect that the fire was started by a kerosene stove.  

“People are trying to pick up their lives but it's devastating.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD

Three shops in the Durban city centre were set alight by a group of protesters on Monday morning.
News
7 hours ago

Severely burnt suspects bust for siphoning fuel from Transnet pipeline

Two men who attempted to steal fuel from a Transnet pipeline in Mpumalanga got badly burnt — and arrested.
News
2 days ago

‘Any truck is fair game’: Fears mount as rampant attacks leave one driver dead

Industry leaders say government has ‘no political will’ to solve the problem, with 30 trucks attacked last week alone
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m South Africa
  3. Heartbreak of the ice-cream sellers whose only customers are the bereaved South Africa
  4. Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud South Africa
  5. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X