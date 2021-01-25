Celebrated SA Wikipedia contributor Bobby Shabangu says there is need for more local content

SA editor and contributor to Wikipedia Bobby Shabangu says there is a need for diverse local content on the free online encyclopedia, and has encouraged young editors to join the platform as contributors.

Shabangu said while millions access Wikipedia monthly for research purposes, the need for editors is too great to ignore.

“We don’t have enough local content. There are a lot of things happening in SA. There are a lot of notable people in the country and there are a lot of notable subjects that need to be covered, especially in the small language Wikipedias.

“One of the things we have had is raising awareness among the public to say they can also edit on Wikipedia. People don’t know. They are only consumers of the content and knowledge on Wikipedia rather than contributing,” he told TimesLIVE on Sunday.

Wikipedia recently marked its 20th anniversary and Shabangu is one of the celebrated 280,000 volunteers who contribute content to the platform monthly. He speaks five languages fluently, including English and Swati.

He joined Wikipedia in 2011 and like many South Africans, was a regular on the website for preliminary research he needed for a Swati radio showr.