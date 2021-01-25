South Africa

Durban's new family law facility to ease congestion at magistrate's court

25 January 2021 - 12:10
Family court services will be dealt with at the new facility in Shepstone Road in the Point precinct.
Image: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

Durban has a state-of-the-art new family court aimed at easing congestion at the magistrate’s court in which it was previously housed.

Department of justice spokesperson Steve Mahlangu said the Durban magistrate’s court would stop providing family court services from Monday.

He said family court services - including issues pertaining to domestic violence, maintenance, children’s court and protection from harassment - would be dealt with the at a new facility in Shepstone Road in the Point precinct.

“The move comes at an opportune time as the department strives to best manage the protocols on entry into court houses during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Moving the family law services to the Point court will also ease foot traffic into the Durban magistrate’s court.”

TimesLIVE

