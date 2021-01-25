South Africa

KZN e-hailing driver found dead at sports ground

25 January 2021 - 12:45
The body of an e-hailing driver was found on a sports field near Durban on Saturday. Stock photo.
The body of an e-hailing driver was found on a sports field near Durban on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

The body of an e-hailing driver, who was allegedly hijacked and murdered, was discovered at a sports ground in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a complaint was received about a murder at Bhekisa sports ground.

“On arrival they found the body of a 27-year-old man with multiple assault wounds on the head and face.

“At the scene the police also received information that the deceased, who is an e-hailing driver, was hijacked by unknown suspects before being killed. 

“Charges of murder and carjacking were opened at Ntuzuma police station for investigation,” said Mbele.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Teenagers among 14 arrested for e-hailing taxi robbery

Cape Town police have arrested 14 suspects, including six teenagers, for allegedly robbing an e-hailing taxi driver in Browns Farm on Friday morning.
News
2 days ago

Four dead, one arrested after cash-in-transit heist in Langlaagte

Four alleged cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni on Friday morning and a fifth suspect was ...
News
2 days ago

Man suspected of killing mom and toddler at Limpopo lodge arrested in Johannesburg

Police made a breakthrough in the murders of a 20-year-old mother and nine-month-old infant at a lodge in Limpopo this week.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m South Africa
  3. Heartbreak of the ice-cream sellers whose only customers are the bereaved South Africa
  4. Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud South Africa
  5. 'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ... News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X