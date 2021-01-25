KZN e-hailing driver found dead at sports ground
25 January 2021 - 12:45
The body of an e-hailing driver, who was allegedly hijacked and murdered, was discovered at a sports ground in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a complaint was received about a murder at Bhekisa sports ground.
“On arrival they found the body of a 27-year-old man with multiple assault wounds on the head and face.
“At the scene the police also received information that the deceased, who is an e-hailing driver, was hijacked by unknown suspects before being killed.
“Charges of murder and carjacking were opened at Ntuzuma police station for investigation,” said Mbele.
