KZN e-hailing driver found dead at sports ground

The body of an e-hailing driver, who was allegedly hijacked and murdered, was discovered at a sports ground in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a complaint was received about a murder at Bhekisa sports ground.

“On arrival they found the body of a 27-year-old man with multiple assault wounds on the head and face.

“At the scene the police also received information that the deceased, who is an e-hailing driver, was hijacked by unknown suspects before being killed.

“Charges of murder and carjacking were opened at Ntuzuma police station for investigation,” said Mbele.

TimesLIVE