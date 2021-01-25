South Africa

KZN police ready to tackle protesting truckers amid reports of looming action

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
25 January 2021 - 10:46
Acting KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Kwazi Mshengu, with SAPS deputy provincial commissioner Maj Gen Thulani Gonya, visited truck depots in Durban and other hotspot areas on Sunday night to assess the effectiveness of police deployment amid reports of looming truck protest action.
Image: supplied

Law enforcement agencies in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert amid reports of a looming truck protest.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Kwazi Mshengu, accompanied by the police top brass, visited truck depots in Durban and other hotspot areas on Sunday evening to assess the effectiveness of police deployment amid reports of protest action by truckers.

“We are visiting all the truck stops around Durban to ensure that all systems are in place following intelligence reports which indicate that there may be possible disruptions on our highways and major transport routes in the province as a result of complaints by truck drivers.

“We are satisfied with the level of preparations and the security plan that has been developed.”

“We can confirm that all our law enforcement agencies are on high alert and there will be no-one that will be spared if they transgress the law.

“We want to send a strong message to all truck drivers who may want to disrupt our national routes that all law enforcement agencies will act decisively,” warned Mshengu. 

He said the government had developed a robust plan of action and embarked on a process to address the challenges facing truck drivers through the road freight and logistics interministerial task team that was set-up.

This task team comprises all government departments relevant to the issues raised by truck drivers.

Mshengu said progress had already been made, including sustained enforcement operations aimed at addressing issues of compliance in the freight industry.

