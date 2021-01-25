South Africa

LISTEN | The worst is over, but SA should remain cautious – SA Weather Service

25 January 2021 - 12:35 By Paige Muller
Kruger National Park's Sable Hide under water.
Kruger National Park's Sable Hide under water.
Image: KNP/Twitter

Tropical storm Eloise was the cause of significant damage to the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Sunday, including claiming its first fatality.

A red level-10 warning was issued by the SA Weather Service (Saws) for the eastern parts of these two provinces for Sunday into Monday.

Acting senior manager at Saws Jacqueline Modica provided us with an update of the damage thus far and a forecast of what can be expected for the rest of the week.

She cautioned that while the worst was over, South Africans should stay vigilant as damage caused by heavy rains and flooding would place serious strain on emergency services.

Here is what she had to say:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

READ MORE:

Roads closed, bridges submerged after heavy rainfall in Kruger Park

Heavy rains over large parts of the Kruger National Park on Sunday night have resulted in the Sand, Nwasitshaka and Sabie rivers flowing strongly, ...
News
49 minutes ago

‘I never thought I would be afraid of water, but this was horrible’

SAWS has issued an uncommon warning in the wake of Eloise, which is lashing the Kruger National Park
News
19 hours ago

Cyclone Eloise downgraded to tropical storm

The coastal city of Beira in Mozambique, which houses one of the country's most important ports, has seen mild damage to property and flooding after ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m South Africa
  3. Heartbreak of the ice-cream sellers whose only customers are the bereaved South Africa
  4. Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud South Africa
  5. 'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ... News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X