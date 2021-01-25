LISTEN | The worst is over, but SA should remain cautious – SA Weather Service

Tropical storm Eloise was the cause of significant damage to the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Sunday, including claiming its first fatality.

A red level-10 warning was issued by the SA Weather Service (Saws) for the eastern parts of these two provinces for Sunday into Monday.

Acting senior manager at Saws Jacqueline Modica provided us with an update of the damage thus far and a forecast of what can be expected for the rest of the week.

She cautioned that while the worst was over, South Africans should stay vigilant as damage caused by heavy rains and flooding would place serious strain on emergency services.

Here is what she had to say: