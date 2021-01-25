More than 100 arrested for contravening lockdown regulations
Police arrested 30 people at a house in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng early on Sunday morning at a social gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act adjusted alert level 3 lockdown regulations.
“Police received information about people having a party in Vanderbijlpark. They pounced on the identified house and found more than 30 people drinking alcohol at about midnight and not adhering to the curfew,” said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.
Makhubele said more than 58 suspects were arrested on the West Rand for contravening the act, and more than 600 suspects were nabbed in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg by integrated law enforcement agencies for crimes including contravening the act under lockdown level 3.
“Police management in the province are concerned about people who undermine the lockdown regulations and continue to contravene the Disaster Management Act. Operations to enforce the regulations will be intensified in the province as long as people fail to adhere,” he said.
He said more than 115 suspects were arrested at a roadblock set up in Vanderbijlpark on Saturday.
Makhubele said seven vehicles were impounded and drugs and firearms were seized.
In Kagiso, a team comprising members from Public Order Policing and Visible Policing targeted the open space behind Kagiso Cemetery and arrested eight people for illegal mining on Friday.
Illegal mining equipment was confiscated during a routine patrol.
In Tshwane, more than 347 suspects were arrested for crimes during weekend operations when police conducted roadblocks and stop and searches.
Makhubele said motorists who were found transporting liquor and illicit cigarettes were arrested.
The arrested suspects will appear in different magistrate’s courts on Monday.
TimesLIVE