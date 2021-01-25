More than 100 arrested for contravening lockdown regulations

Police arrested 30 people at a house in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng early on Sunday morning at a social gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act adjusted alert level 3 lockdown regulations.

“Police received information about people having a party in Vanderbijlpark. They pounced on the identified house and found more than 30 people drinking alcohol at about midnight and not adhering to the curfew,” said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.

Makhubele said more than 58 suspects were arrested on the West Rand for contravening the act, and more than 600 suspects were nabbed in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg by integrated law enforcement agencies for crimes including contravening the act under lockdown level 3.