N4 tollway closed after heavy rains wash away road fill

A flash flood has uprooted stumps and trees, causing damage to the road along the N4 toll route, leading to the closure of the road for repairs.

Road users travelling between the lowveld and the highveld in Mpumalanga and Gauteng regions are advised to use the N4's alternative route — Schoemanskloof — while Trans Africa Concession (Trac) carries out major repair work in the affected area.

The damage was caused by a flash flood on Sunday.

Trac CEO Alex van Niekerk, who assessed the damage, said it was not caused by poor workmanship or negligence but rather an act of nature.

“After the heavy rainfall on Sunday, a stream crossing underneath the N4 through a culvert flooded over the road. This resulted in road fill material underneath the road surface to be washed away, which caused the road surface to subside.

“We are relieved that the culvert itself was not damaged as this would have resulted in a longer repair period,” he said.

TimesLIVE