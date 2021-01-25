Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last moments

President Cyril Ramaphosa and police and transport ministers Bheki Cele and Fikile Mbalula were the three politicians the late minister Jackson Mthembu talked about in some of his last moments before dying from complications related to Covid-19 last Thursday.

This is according to Mavis Mahlokoane, a nurse who attended to Mthembu at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. She shared with the nation the minister’s last moments and has been praised on social media for “giving the country closure”.

Mthembu was calm and polite, insisting that the nurse did not call him “minister”.