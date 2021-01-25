Sassa to reinstate some lapsed temporary social grants

Some of the lapsed temporary disability grants will be reinstated soon, and beneficiaries will be able to get their grants from February.

They will also not have to reapply for the grants.

Sassa spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Sandy Godlwana, told TimesLIVE the reinstatement will be made for certain categories of people, and that they would not need to reapply. Though she was speaking for KZN, she said this applied across SA.

The categories are for people who are 59 and older, those receiving disability grants together with a grant in aid grant due to the nature/seriousness of their disability, and those who have nominated procurators and administrators for their social grants.

Godlwana said 3,874 beneficiaries will be reinstated. She said their offices will also start working on Saturdays to help people who will need to reapply for the temporary social grants.

“At the end of December 2020, Sassa suspended 210,778 disability grants nationally, as the extended period for which they were awarded had expired. To have continued payment of the grants until end March 2021 would have cost an additional R1.2bn, which funds are not available,” the agency said previously.

TimesLIVE