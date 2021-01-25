'She must face the music' - Mzansi fuming at Mpumalanga premier's funeral mask moemish

Social media users are calling for the arrest of Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane for violating Covid-19 regulations by not wearing a mask in public.

Mtsweni-Tsipane was captured on national TV without any face covering on Sunday during the funeral of the late minister Jackson Mthembu. Video clips and images circulated on social media, drawing massive public condemnation.

“My take is the premier of Mpumalanga is used to not following Covid-19 protocols. She is used to not wearing a mask and has always got away with it. Kanti, she will do it at a wrong place at a wrong time. I don’t think it was her first time. She must face the music,” tweeted Cecilia Mthwane.

In one of the videos circulating on social media, deputy president David Mabuza can be seen seemingly signalling to the premier to wear a mask.