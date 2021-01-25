Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD

Three shops in the Durban city centre were set alight by a group of protesters on Monday morning.

Durban metro police spokesperson Sen-Supt Parboo Sewpersad said a group of people had been throwing flammable liquid into stores before setting them alight.

“Three shops were set alight. We don’t know what they are protesting about,” he said.

He said one person had been arrested.

Earlier Sewpersad said reports of violent protests and widespread looting were untrue.

He later confirmed a shop had been burning and that three more had been set alight.

“There is high police visibility in the CBD.”

TimesLIVE