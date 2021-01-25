South Africa

WATCH | Massive black mamba caught near Durban

25 January 2021 - 16:39
Snake catcher Jason Arnold, right, was called to remove a huge black mamba from a truck yard in Verulam.
Snake catcher Jason Arnold, right, was called to remove a huge black mamba from a truck yard in Verulam.
Image: Supplied

A monster 2.7m female black mamba was safely captured at a truck yard in Verulam, north of Durban, on Sunday. 

According to Reaction Unit SA, a call for assistance was put out after the reptile was spotted in the truck depot shortly before 4pm. 

“Reaction officers arrived on Moodley Lane and requested the services of a snake catcher. Jason Arnold of Universal Reptiles captured and relocated the female black mamba without incident.” 

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, Arnold said the snake was definitely one of the bigger females he had captured. '

“She's pretty big for a girl. It's normally the male mambas that get really big and the females are generally quite a bit smaller,” he said. 

Locating the reptile was the hardest part of the capture, he said.

“It wasn't difficult to catch it, but it was difficult to find it though. I had to sift through piles and piles of truck rims and tyres and rubble to find it. It was a real mission. Once I found her in the pipe, it was a simple and straightforward capture.” 

Arnold said contrary to popular belief, snakes are not usually very active during this time of the year. 

“Snakes are a little less active this time of the year. They don't like temperatures that are above 29 degrees. If it is above 29 degrees, snakes usually look for cool places and that's when — specifically during this time of the year — they seek shelter in homes and garages.” 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | 'Kidnapped' Durban peacock rescued from boot of overturned car

A kidnapped peacock is set to be reunited with its owner after it was discovered in the boot of an overturned vehicle driven by suspected car thieves ...
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Black mamba catches a wave on Durban beach before being caught

Durban beaches might still be closed to lockdown laws, but that didn't stop a slippery character from taking its chances and frolicking in the ocean ...
News
5 months ago

Black mamba safely removed from KZN south coast community

The Crocworld Conservation Centre removed a black mamba from a storeroom at Amahlongwa community on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday.
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m South Africa
  3. Heartbreak of the ice-cream sellers whose only customers are the bereaved South Africa
  4. Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud South Africa
  5. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X