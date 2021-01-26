South Africa

Cases of sexual assault mount against Eastern Cape traditional healer

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
26 January 2021 - 08:16
A traditional healer aged 71 is expected to apply for bail on Wednesday after being arrested last week in connection with the rape and sexual assault of minors.
A traditional healer aged 71 is expected to apply for bail on Wednesday after being arrested last week in connection with the rape and sexual assault of minors.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A 71-year-old Eastern Cape traditional healer is expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Wednesday to apply for bail after his arrest for sexual assault and rape.

The man was arrested by the Motherwell Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit last Tuesday.

He made his first appearance in court last Thursday when he was remanded in custody.

It is alleged that the suspect lured the boys and one girl, aged between 13 and 18 years, to his house where he sexually assaulted them.

One victim reported the incident to his parents.

“Since his arrest, three other cases have been opened against him; two for sexual assault and one charge of compelled rape,” police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.

The acting Mount Road cluster commander, Brig Thandiswa Kupiso, said some community figures such as the traditional healer, who use their position to exploit the innocent and the vulnerable, will face the full might of the law.

“Some of these healers are prominent figures in the community and are held in high esteem by the people and acts such as this cannot be tolerated as they prey on the young and the innocent,” Kupiso said.

Kupiso said the police will work closely with the prosecution in ensuring that justice is served for all the victims.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Eastern Cape man jailed for life after assaulting three young girls

A man who sexually assaulted two girls aged 9 and 11 and assaulted a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison.
News
1 day ago

Man arrested for killing police officer in holding cells

Police in Limpopo have arrested a suspect after he allegedly killed a warrant officer in the holding cells at a police station.
News
1 month ago

Admin clerk gets seven years behind bars for R470,000 fraud

The specialised commercial crimes court in Port Elizabeth has given an admin clerk a bookkeeping lesson.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  2. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  4. 'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ... News
  5. Kruger Park floods as Eloise strikes SA, roads under water in north of country South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X