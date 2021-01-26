Cosas, ANCYL confront school 'for operating outside of Covid regulations'

Protesting members of the Congress of SA Students (Cosas) and the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) on Tuesday threatened to close Charterhouse private school in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, due to concerns relating to Covid-19.

The protesters sang outside the school and confronted the school’s management.

ANCYL activist Lindokuhle Xulu was seen accusing Mike Aitken, chief executive of schools at the ADvTECH Group, which owns Charterhouse, of genocide - which he refuted.

“The school is bringing young children with weak immune systems to school to kill them. There’s a deadly virus here. How do you make sure a three-year-old socially distances?” Xulu said.

“Accept the fact that you are lying. What you are doing is genocide.”