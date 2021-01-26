South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 4,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

26 January 2021 - 07:32 By TimesLIVE
Healthcare workers tend to a patient at a temporary ward set up during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, January 19, 2021.
Image: Phill Magakoe/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

January 26 2021 07:30

Philippines confirms local transmission of Britain coronavirus variant

The Philippines has confirmed domestic transmission of the new, highly contagious British variant of the coronavirus, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to abandon a plan to allow some minors to go outside their homes."

Right now, we have local transmission where this individual or these cases with the variant have already infected their community, their family," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told news channel ANC on Tuesday.

The world is scrambling to contain the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant, despite travel bans, new lockdowns and a tightening quarantine measures in dozens of countries, amid concerns it could not only be more transmissible, but deadlier.

