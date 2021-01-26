COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 4,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
January 26 2021 07:30
Philippines confirms local transmission of Britain coronavirus variant
The Philippines has confirmed domestic transmission of the new, highly contagious British variant of the coronavirus, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to abandon a plan to allow some minors to go outside their homes."
Right now, we have local transmission where this individual or these cases with the variant have already infected their community, their family," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told news channel ANC on Tuesday.
The world is scrambling to contain the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant, despite travel bans, new lockdowns and a tightening quarantine measures in dozens of countries, amid concerns it could not only be more transmissible, but deadlier.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 26 113 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 4 551 new cases, which represents a 17% positivity rate. A further 243 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 41 117 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/t4r3OSzlE8 pic.twitter.com/Qkl0fBpk4c— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 25, 2021
FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. Anthony Fauci joins ABC News Live to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine distribution timeline, the moment...Posted by ABC News on Monday, January 25, 2021