'Don't approach the Fourways hippo,' warns Endangered Wildlife Trust

The Endangered Wildlife Trust says it is concerned about the safety of people and of the hippo seen wandering in Fourways.

EWT’s Constant Hoogstad said that though they were worried the hippo might get hurt while it is in that area, they were also concerned it might cause serious injuries to people.

“It’s a two-way street. We are worried about the safety of the hippo and also concerned about people’s lives,” he said.

Earlier on Monday there were reports on social media that the hippo had been killed and eaten, but Hoogstad said this was not true.