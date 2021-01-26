South Africa

Duo arrested for fuel card fraud in Emalahleni

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
26 January 2021 - 08:24
Two men were arrested in eMalahleni for alleged fraudulent transactions with counterfeit fleet fuel cards.
Image: 123RF/varandah

Two men appeared in the Emalahleni district court on Monday after being arrested by the Hawks last Friday for alleged fraudulent transactions with counterfeit fleet fuel cards.

Kenneth Maoto, 35, and Reginaldo Nuvunga, 34 were arrested in court when they appeared in connection with a previous arrest on January 15.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the pair were first arrested on January 15 by the Vaalbank detective services after presenting two counterfeit fleet cards for fuel payment at the local Puma garage.

“Investigations by the Hawks further linked the duo to additional similar fraudulent transactions. They were consequently charged for at least two transactions that occurred at Witbank garages in January 2021.”

The Hawks found that the men had fraudulently created counterfeit fleet fuel cards under two different companies.

The fraudulent transactions amount to just over R110,000, Sekgotodi said.

Their case was postponed until February 3 for further investigation and the two remain in custody.

TimesLIVE

