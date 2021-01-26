Durban man arrested with R6,000 worth of illegal alcohol

A 55-year-old Durban man was arrested for dealing in liquor and being in possession of stock estimated at R6,000, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

Officers from the eThekwini district rapid response unit received information about a suspect who was dealing in liquor.

“The team proceeded to Merebank, where they confiscated a large quantity of liquor, crates of beers, ciders and cash gained from the sale of liquor. The suspect was placed under arrest and charged for dealing in liquor. Law enforcement officers seized the liquor,” the police said.