South Africa

Ethiopia takes over probe of CAA plane crash that killed three

26 January 2021 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE
The Cessna Citation flight inspection aircraft that crashed near Mossel Bay on January 23 2020, killing three Civil Aviation Authority staff on board. File photo.
The Cessna Citation flight inspection aircraft that crashed near Mossel Bay on January 23 2020, killing three Civil Aviation Authority staff on board. File photo.
Image: CAA

Ethiopian investigators have started probing a plane crash a year ago that killed three Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff.

A team from the Ethiopian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is due in SA this week to look into the last minutes of a flight inspection aircraft that went into a mysterious dive seconds before crashing into a Garden Route mountain on January 23 2020.

A month after the crash, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said an independent inquiry would be commissioned because the CAA could not investigate one of its own aircraft.

In a statement last Friday, the CAA said several countries were identified to take over the investigation, but worldwide Covid-19 lockdowns delayed the selection process.

Since being chosen, Ethiopian investigators had reviewed the CAA's interim report completed a month after the crash, and they were due in SA this week.

“A further progress report shall be provided hopefully within the next few months to the public by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau,” said the statement.

The interim report said the 33-year-old Cessna Citation lost 1,500ft in nine seconds before hitting a mountainside near Friemersheim at 530km/h.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

CAA plane dived 1,500ft in the nine seconds before it crashed, say investigators

Seconds before crashing into a Garden Route mountain, a Civil Aviation Authority plane went into a mysterious dive, a preliminary accident report ...
News
11 months ago

Former air force pilots revealed as victims of CAA plane crash

The Civil Aviation Authority has named its three staff who were killed when a flight inspection aircraft crashed into a mountainside near George in ...
News
1 year ago

Wreckage found in hunt for CAA plane with three crew aboard

Wreckage was found on Thursday in the hunt for a SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) plane with three people aboard that disappeared in the southern ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  2. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  4. 'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ... News
  5. Kruger Park floods as Eloise strikes SA, roads under water in north of country South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X